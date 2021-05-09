Washington Wizards superstar Russell Westbrook has been on a triple-double tear this season.

As a matter or fact, the former MVP’s wonders has Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson in complete awe.

“And it’s not just one thing,” Johnson told David Aldridge of The Athletic. “When we show highlights, it’s how many points somebody had, how far can they shoot out on the court. Russell is neither one of those things. He gets all these triple-doubles, but you don’t see him on the highlights. We’re seeing guys who get 50 or 60 (points), or 45, or who had eight 3-pointers. But we didn’t appreciate and show him getting … I mean, the other night, you get, I think it was 20 boards? People have played 13 years, 15 years, and never get 20 rebounds. Same with assists. I know I got 24 a lot, but for him to get 24, there’s guards who’s played who would never get even 20 (assists). The things he’s been able to do, hopefully, we will say, ‘Give him his love, give him his respect.’ This is really big. This is something I couldn’t even do. I know how big it is.”

On Saturday night, Westbrook tied league legend Oscar Robertson’s NBA record of 181 career triple-doubles.

The 32-year-old Westbrook collected 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists in just under 44 minutes of play. Furthermore, he delivered a game-winning rejection to give the Wizards a 133-132 win over the Pacers.

While Johnson was one of the best guards of his day, he didn’t put up the parabolic numbers that Westbrook does today.

Johnson finished his career with averages of 19.5 points, 11.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game. He is No. 3 on the all-time triple-double lists with 138.

As for Westbrook, he is set to finish the 2020-21 season averaging a triple-double. The veteran is putting up 22.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 11.5 assists per contest this season.