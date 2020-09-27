   Magic Johnson loses it after LeBron James and Lakers advance to NBA Finals - Lakers Daily
LeBron James and Magic Johnson

After the worst prolonged stretch in their storied history, the Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the NBA Finals by dispatching the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Laker legend Magic Johnson, himself no stranger to the game’s biggest stage, wasted no time praising LeBron James’ performance, while also mentioning a promise the four-time MVP made when he first signed with the team.

James agreed to play for the Lakers in the summer of 2018, back when Johnson was the team’s president of basketball operations.

By joining the Purple and Gold, James essentially gave it mouth-to-mouth resuscitation during a time in which it seemed to be on its deathbed.

His maiden voyage with the Lakers last season was a disaster, as multiple key injuries resulted in them missing the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

But a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis and the hiring of veteran head coach Frank Vogel made the Lakers title contenders again.

With James and Davis both dominating, and Vogel preaching defensive-minded, fast-break basketball, the Lakers now have a shot at ending the strangest of NBA seasons with their 17th championship.