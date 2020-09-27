After the worst prolonged stretch in their storied history, the Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the NBA Finals by dispatching the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Laker legend Magic Johnson, himself no stranger to the game’s biggest stage, wasted no time praising LeBron James’ performance, while also mentioning a promise the four-time MVP made when he first signed with the team.

You can’t tell me that LeBron James is not the MVP of the league with a 38-16-10 performance tonight to lead the @Lakers to the NBA Finals! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2020

With LeBron and Anthony Davis playing great and the role players contributing, I believe the @Lakers will win the NBA Championship! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2020

When LeBron James signed with the @Lakers he told us he would get us back to the NBA Finals and he’s definitely kept his word. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2020

James agreed to play for the Lakers in the summer of 2018, back when Johnson was the team’s president of basketball operations.

By joining the Purple and Gold, James essentially gave it mouth-to-mouth resuscitation during a time in which it seemed to be on its deathbed.

His maiden voyage with the Lakers last season was a disaster, as multiple key injuries resulted in them missing the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

But a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis and the hiring of veteran head coach Frank Vogel made the Lakers title contenders again.

With James and Davis both dominating, and Vogel preaching defensive-minded, fast-break basketball, the Lakers now have a shot at ending the strangest of NBA seasons with their 17th championship.