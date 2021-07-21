Magic Johnson issues hilarious tweet predicting Chris Paul will join Lakers

Moments after the Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA championship over the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson already started looking forward to next season.

He posted a tweet that seemed to be a recruiting pitch to Suns All-Star Chris Paul.

A big three with LeBron, Chris, and AD will equal a NBA championship! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 21, 2021

The Lakers entered the 2020-21 season with clear plans to defend their title from the previous campaign. Instead, injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis resulted in a first-round playoff loss.

Most agree L.A. needs a third star or difference-maker in order to reclaim the NBA title next year.

As for Paul, he’s now recovering from what is likely the most devastating playoff loss of his storied NBA career. This year marked the first time he had advanced to the final round. To get so close and lose must be painful for the fierce competitor.

The legendary point guard has a player option for next season. If he turns it down and agrees to join the Lakers at a discount, Johnson’s vision could come true.