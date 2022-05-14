Kevin Love believes that when former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James plays in his final game, the future Hall of Famer will try to deliver a Kobe Bryant-type finale.

Love spoke recently with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, noting his strong connection with James and how he believes the Los Angeles Lakers superstar wants to end his career.

“He’ll have that statue. I can’t wait till that goes up, I’ll be there.”@kevinlove talks @KingJames potentially ending his career as a Cav pic.twitter.com/QeFOGLbL9Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2022

“Obviously, I know he wants to have a Kobe-type exit where he scores 60 and does his thing, which he probably will,” Love said. “Where it will be? Who the hell knows?”

In Bryant’s final NBA game in April 2016, the Lakers icon completed his legendary career in storybook fashion by scoring 60 points.

During his interview, Love indicated that it’s possible that James’ final game will be with the Cavaliers, a team he’s played for on two different occasions.

The fact that James is from Ohio and has such an indelible connection with the Cavaliers makes that a possibility. More certain is the idea of James being immortalized with a statue, presumably outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavs’ current home.

James spoke earlier this year about ending his career with whatever team ends up acquiring his son Bronny. While that could conceivably end up being the Lakers, there are certainly no guarantees.

Love is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Cavaliers and could be in a position at some point to reunite with the elder James.

What team that could be with figures to remain a question mark for the near future. Right now, the elder James is currently focused on getting healthy for the 2022-23 regular season.

The elder James has already delivered one title to the Lakers. By adding one more, he could be in a position to have a statue in front of Crypto.com Arena.