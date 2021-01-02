The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) will take on the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) for the second time in three days on Friday night at AT&T Center.

Here is when and how you can watch the Lakers take on the Spurs online and on TV:

Date and game time: Friday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. PST

TV channels: NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Southwest

Live stream: Watch Lakers vs. Spurs here

Odds: Lakers -7 | O/U: 229.5

The Lakers got the best of the Spurs in their matchup on Dec. 30, winning 121-107.

LeBron James led the way for the Lakers, as he scored 26 points to go along with five rebounds and eight assists.

Anthony Davis chipped in 20 points and eight boards for the Lakers in the win.

The Spurs will have a boost tonight as guard Derrick White is expected to make his season debut.

Last season, White averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

The Lakers won all three matchups with the Spurs during the 2019-20 season and have won four straight in the matchup.

The Lakers currently sit at No. 5 in the Western Conference through their first five games.