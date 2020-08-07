- Los Angeles Lakers Release Worrisome Injury Report for Saturday’s Game vs. Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Lakers Release Worrisome Injury Report for Saturday’s Game vs. Indiana Pacers
- Updated: August 7, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers have released their injury report for Saturday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers, with the status of two players in question due to injuries.
The Lakers list LeBron James (sore right groin) and Alex Caruso (left neck muscle spasms) as questionable on injury report for Saturday game vs. Pacers. Lakers list Anthony Davis (sprained right ankle) as probable.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 7, 2020
James has been dealing with a groin injury since his first injury-plagued season with the Lakers last year.
With the Lakers already having clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, James was held out of Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets in a 113-97 defeat.
Caruso most recently contributed seven points and three rebounds off the bench in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While the Lakers will have the top seed in the West for the upcoming postseason, having some momentum in the final three games will help wipe away their 2-3 record in the bubble.