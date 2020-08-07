   Los Angeles Lakers Release Worrisome Injury Report for Saturday's Game vs. Indiana Pacers - Lakers Daily
Home / Game News / Los Angeles Lakers Release Worrisome Injury Report for Saturday’s Game vs. Indiana Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers Release Worrisome Injury Report for Saturday’s Game vs. Indiana Pacers

LeBron James and Alex Caruso

The Los Angeles Lakers have released their injury report for Saturday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers, with the status of two players in question due to injuries.

James has been dealing with a groin injury since his first injury-plagued season with the Lakers last year.

With the Lakers already having clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, James was held out of Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets in a 113-97 defeat.

Caruso most recently contributed seven points and three rebounds off the bench in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While the Lakers will have the top seed in the West for the upcoming postseason, having some momentum in the final three games will help wipe away their 2-3 record in the bubble.