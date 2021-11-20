Lakers list LeBron James on injury report for Sunday’s matchup vs. Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Lakers superstar LeBron James, who returned to the lineup in Friday’s 130-108 loss to the Boston Celtics, is listed as questionable with the abdominal strain that has caused him to miss eight games this season.

Anthony Davis (right thigh contusion) is also listed on the injury report, but he is probable to play in Sunday’s contest.

The Lakers have fallen to 8-9 on the season after Friday’s loss, but there’s a chance they rest James on Sunday if he needs more time to recover after returning to the lineup.

Los Angeles doesn’t want to lose James for the majority of the season by pushing him early in the year, but the Lakers also need to get back on track after a slow start.

James had 23 points, six rebounds and two assists in the loss to Boston. Davis, who has been listed with several injuries throughout the 2021-22 campaign, finished Friday’s game with 31 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The Pistons are just 4-11 on the season, but they have won two of their last four games. Detroit lost to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night by just three, but the Warriors sat superstar Stephen Curry in the matchup.

Even if James is unable to go, the Lakers will have the majority of their rotation players in this game based on Saturday’s injury report.

The Lakers and Pistons are scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. PST on Sunday from Little Caesars Arena.