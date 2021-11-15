Lonzo Ball claims he didn’t take Lakers trading him for Anthony Davis personally

In July of 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster trade.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball was part of the massive package the Pelicans received for Davis. Ball recently said that he didn’t take the trade personally.

“It was different for me,” Ball said to NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson. “I know it’s part of the business, but it was the first time I felt like somebody didn’t really want me in a way, I guess. But it was Anthony Davis, so there was no shame in that. He’s one of the best players to ever play.”

After being drafted by the Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Ball spent the first two seasons of his career with the team. He averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game during that time. He struggled mightily with his shooting as he only shot 38.0 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3-point range.

Ball joined the Bulls last offseason after spending two seasons with the Pelicans.

The trade worked out for the Lakers as the team won the NBA title in Davis’ first season with the organization. L.A. is certainly very happy with how things turned out. It is surely hoping that Davis can help lead the team win another title this season.

Davis and the Lakers will take on Ball and the Bulls on Monday night in Los Angeles.