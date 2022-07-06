Lonnie Walker IV’s selfless comments about defense are a breath of fresh air for Lakers fans

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been somewhat quiet so far this offseason, one fairly exciting move the team did make was signing Lonnie Walker IV.

Walker is a young and solid shooting guard and will likely offer a nice piece on both sides of the ball for the Lakers in the upcoming campaign.

Walker seems very excited about joining the iconic franchise, and he recently stated that he believes his skill set fits perfectly with the Lakers roster.

Lonnie Walker IV: "I see my skillset fitting perfectly. I’m here to do whatever I can to help the team win. I’m coming here to play defense. Offensively I know I can provide a lot. Defensively, whoever you want me to guard, that’s what I’m here for." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 6, 2022

More Walker IV: "I'm very excited for this opportunity. I'm just here to play my part … I'm adaptable. If it's coming off the bench and that's the best fit, so be it. I'd love to be a starter but that's not up to me. I'm here to win." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 6, 2022

Clearly, Walker is looking to take full advantage of being a part of the Lakers organization. His willingness to do whatever the team needs from him is an exemplary approach and great sign for what is to come in the upcoming season.

Last year, Walker averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 70 games. Hopefully, he will be able to improve upon those numbers with the Lakers.

As fans of the team know well, the 2021-22 campaign was something of a disaster for the Lakers. They entered the season seen as one of few title contenders. What followed was a slow collapse that led to the Lakers not even advancing to the playoffs.

Everyone within the organization seems deeply motivated to overcome what occurred last season. Though there is no guarantee, the Lakers certainly have the talent on the roster necessary to make some noise in the regular season and playoffs. After all, the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is still intact.

Though Walker may not be the only reason why the Lakers possibly bounce back in the upcoming season, he could certainly be a major help.