Lonnie Walker IV says he’s ‘pretty close’ to returning for Lakers, could play vs. Celtics

Though most of the injury news related to the Los Angeles Lakers lately has had to do with superstar big man Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV is another key Lakers player who has been nursing an injury.

Davis is listed as probable for the Lakers’ upcoming game against the Boston Celtics, and it looks like Walker could suit up as well. The guard recently stated that he’s “pretty close” to coming back, and there is some optimism that his return will come on Saturday.

Lonnie Walker IV said he’s “pretty close” to returning and will test his knee out pregame tonight. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 28, 2023

Walker will reportedly go through a pregame warmup and see how he’s feeling. If it’s determined that he can go, he’s expected to be on a minutes restriction.

Lonnie Walker says he will go through a pregame test to determine if he can make his return tonight. He estimates a minutes restriction in the 20-25 minute range if he’s cleared. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 28, 2023

Getting Walker back would be huge for the Lakers. Prior to going down with his injury back in late December, he was a key contributor for the team. So far this season, he’s started in every game that he’s played in (32). Though he might not be inserted back into the starting lineup immediately after coming back from his injury, it does seem likely that he’ll eventually regain his role as a starter.

On the season, Walker is putting up 14.7 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent shooting from deep. He’ll surely inject some much-appreciated firepower to a Lakers team that has surprisingly remained afloat despite his and Davis’ extended absences.

Though the 2022-23 NBA season has been anything but smooth for the Lakers, things are seemingly starting to take a turn for the better.

The Lakers still remain within striking distance of a playoff spot despite being in the No. 13 seed in the West and sporting a losing record on the season. Just three games separate the Lakers from the No. 4 seed in the conference, which is fairly surprising this late in the season.

With the return of Davis to the lineup, approaching return of Walker, recent trade for Rui Hachimura and ever-present potential for further trades in the coming two weeks, things could get quite exciting for the Lakers very soon.

With all of their goals still ahead of them, the Lakers could quickly turn the 2022-23 campaign from a nearly lost season to one that gives fans a lot to cheer about.