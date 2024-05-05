Lakers News

Longtime NBA coach states Anthony Edwards is closest thing he’s seen to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Orel Dizon
Orel Dizon
3 Min Read
Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

While late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was renowned for being Michael Jordan’s heir apparent, it seems Anthony Edwards is next in line.

Earlier in the 2023-24 campaign, Stephen A. Smith compared the Minnesota Timberwolves star to Bryant, Jordan and Vince Carter.

According to basketball commentator Fran Fraschilla, a longtime NBA coach who had the opportunity to face Jordan in the playoffs a couple of times told him Edwards is the “closest thing he’s seen to” the Chicago Bulls icon and Bryant.

Based on what the sports world has seen from the Wolves guard in this postseason, the assertion doesn’t appear too far-fetched.

In the first round of the 2024 playoffs, Edwards faced off against Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and didn’t flinch. He helped the Wolves sweep the Phoenix Suns by averaging 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on a 51.2 percent shooting clip.

The former No. 1 draft pick also had his way against Durant throughout the series, talking trash to the two-time champion seemingly every chance he got.

Some people were anticipating how Edwards would fare against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. He didn’t disappoint, recording a game-high 43 points in Game 1 to lead Minnesota to a 106-99 victory on the road. He was also incredibly efficient, shooting 17-for-29 from the field and committing just one turnover.

One of the shooting guard’s signature plays of the day was putting Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon on skates in the fourth quarter.

Gordon had a solid defensive showing against the Lakers in the previous round, but Edwards had him on his toes on that particular possession. It remains to be seen if the two-time All-Star can continue dominating Denver’s defense, although his Game 1 performance should give Wolves fans confidence for the remainder of the series.

If Edwards can lead Minnesota to the conference finals, people can expect more comparisons of him to Jordan, Bryant and other NBA legends. The Timberwolves advancing might also appease some Lakers fans who are still reeling from the squad’s loss to Denver in the first round.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Orel Dizon
Orel is excited about the prospect of “Showtime Lakers” making a comeback, thanks to the presence of the King and the arrival of the Brow.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Darvin Ham Lakers
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Lakers’ firing of Darvin Ham, their tumultuous season and where they go from here
Editorials
Darvin Ham Lakers
EXCLUSIVE: Darvin Ham’s reluctance to revert back to 2023 WCF core could have jeopardized Lakers season
Editorials
Gabe Vincent Lakers
SOURCES: Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt still unlikely to play this season, despite contradictory reports
Editorials
Rob Pelinka Lakers
Lakers’ issues run deeper than Darvin Ham: Why Jeanie Buss needs more from Rob Pelinka
Editorials

Lakers News

Donovan Mitchell
Former Lakers guard urges franchise to trade for Donovan Mitchell without giving up LeBron James or Anthony Davis
Lakers News
Kyrie Irving
Did Kyrie imply that certain executives are why he didn’t end up with LeBron on Lakers?
Lakers News
LeBron James and Tyronn Lue
NBA exec: LeBron James would have Tyronn Lue as his coach on Lakers if it were up to him
Lakers News
Darvin Ham Lakers
Darvin Ham apparently felt like Lakers starter was ’s—ting the bed’ in 10 straight games earlier this season
Lakers News
Lost your password?