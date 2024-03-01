Lakers News

Lil Wayne suspects he was ‘treated like s–t’ at Lakers game due to Anthony Davis comments: ‘F–k em’

Lil Wayne
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Star rapper Lil Wayne — who was in attendance for the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday — criticized the Lakers on social media and theorized he got “treated like s—” at the game thanks to comments he made regarding star big man Anthony Davis a couple of months back.

In November of last year, he said that the Lakers needed to trade Davis in order to win another title.

“If the Lakers wanna be a championship team and the future as well, you gotta get rid of A.D.,” Wayne said. “You gotta get rid of A.D. because he A.D. — plain and simple. You don’t wanna criticize that ’cause that’s a health — is whatever it is ’cause you don’t wanna say he’s soft. You don’t want — so whatever it is, it’s A.D. So, because that’s his makeup and that’s who he is, and he’s shown us that. And the only time I guess we haven’t been seeing — we haven’t been shown that was in New Orleans. And we like to say the bubble championship.”

Davis and the Lakers earned a three-point win over the Wizards, and the big man put together one of his more dominant performances of the 2023-24 regular season in the victory. He totaled a whopping 40 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the field while also chipping in 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks.

LeBron James also starred versus Washington from a scoring standpoint, as he accumulated 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the floor and 2-of-5 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles will take wins any way it can get them, but its win over the Wizards was far from the team’s most impressive of the 2023-24 regular season. After all, Washington owns the worst record in the Eastern Conference and entire NBA at the moment at 9-50, though the Detroit Pistons are just barely ahead of the Wizards in the standings at 9-49. Plus, the Wizards are currently riding a 13-game losing streak, which is the longest active losing streak in the league.

The Lakers improved their record to 33-28 on the season after taking care of business against the Wizards. They have now won their last two games, as they also picked up a four-point road win against the Los Angeles Clippers — who are ahead of the Lakers in the Western Conference standings with a 37-20 record (good for the No. 4 seed) — on Feb. 28.

Davis, James and Los Angeles will play against the Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday in a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals.

By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

