The Los Angeles Lakers survived a monster game from Jamal Murray as they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 114-108, to go up 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals.

LeBron James talked about why it’s tough to guard Murray, and how he tried to contain the budding Nuggets star.

LeBron on taking the challenge of guarding Murray late in the game: "Hell of a player, one of the hottest guys we have in the bubble. He's a tough guard, very shifty. He has the ability to shoot a 3, midrange, get to the hole…using my length, athleticism, and also being smart." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) September 25, 2020

Murray has been playing like a superstar in these 2020 NBA Playoffs, and Game 4 was no exception, as he scored a very efficient 32 points.

On many occasions, the Lakers guards had trouble staying in front of the University of Kentucky product, as he easily got to the basket and scored.

However, L.A.’s own stars were simply too much for the Nuggets.

James scored 26 points while flirting with a triple-double, while Anthony Davis poured in 34 points to power the Purple and Gold.

Yet again, Rajon Rondo also made a significant impact off the bench with 11 points and seven assists in 22 minutes.

The Nuggets may have successfully overcome a 3-1 deficit in both of their previous playoff series, but they’re facing a different animal in the Lakers.