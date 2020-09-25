   Lakers superstar LeBron James explains how he was able to shut down Jamal Murray at end of Game 4 - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Lakers superstar LeBron James explains how he was able to shut down Jamal Murray at end of Game 4

Lakers superstar LeBron James explains how he was able to shut down Jamal Murray at end of Game 4

LeBron James Jamal Murray Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers survived a monster game from Jamal Murray as they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 114-108, to go up 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals.

LeBron James talked about why it’s tough to guard Murray, and how he tried to contain the budding Nuggets star.

Murray has been playing like a superstar in these 2020 NBA Playoffs, and Game 4 was no exception, as he scored a very efficient 32 points.

On many occasions, the Lakers guards had trouble staying in front of the University of Kentucky product, as he easily got to the basket and scored.

However, L.A.’s own stars were simply too much for the Nuggets.

James scored 26 points while flirting with a triple-double, while Anthony Davis poured in 34 points to power the Purple and Gold.

Yet again, Rajon Rondo also made a significant impact off the bench with 11 points and seven assists in 22 minutes.

The Nuggets may have successfully overcome a 3-1 deficit in both of their previous playoff series, but they’re facing a different animal in the Lakers.