LeBron’s latest post with Steph Curry will add fuel to speculation that they’ll eventually team up

A recent post from LeBron James on Instagram depicting him along with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant showing off their gold medals from the 2024 Paris Olympics will add fuel to the notion that Curry and James will eventually join forces in the NBA.

The Warriors were allegedly one of two teams — along with the Philadelphia 76ers — who pursued a trade for James ahead of last year’s trade deadline.

“Over a clandestine 24-hour window prior to the trade deadline last Thursday that included owner-to-owner conversations, the Golden State Warriors made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James to consider a trade to pair him with longtime rival Stephen Curry, sources told ESPN,” Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne wrote.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins — who once played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers — claimed all the way back in March that Curry and James wouldn’t win an NBA title if they were on the same team.

“No, I don’t because they would have to give up too many pieces,” Perkins said when asked if he thinks the stars would win a title together on the same team.

But at least one current member of the Los Angeles Lakers outside of James would seemingly like to see the two team up. Christian Wood made a post on the topic of James and Curry being teammates earlier this month.

Both James and Curry played invaluable roles for Team USA in Paris, and they were arguably the team’s two best players in its gold medal game versus France earlier in the month. The former dished out a team-high 10 assists, and the latter scored a team-high 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 8-of-13 from 3-point range in Team USA’s 11-point win.

While Curry and James are two of the better players of their generation, in defense of Perkins’ claim that the two wouldn’t win a championship together, their best basketball also might be behind him. James is the NBA’s oldest player at 39 years old, and he will turn 40 shortly before the end of the year.

Curry isn’t quite as long in the tooth as James is, as he is 36 years old and his 37th birthday won’t come around until the month of March. But he already has 15 years of NBA experience under his belt.

Fans of the Lakers as well as Warriors should be on the lookout for any rumors connecting Curry and James in the near future.