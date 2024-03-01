Videos

Kendrick Perkins doesn’t think LeBron James and Stephen Curry would win title together

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
LeBron James and Stephen Curry
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins doesn’t believe that LeBron James and Stephen Curry would win a title if the two players joined forces on one team.

“No, I don’t because they would have to give up too many pieces,” Perkins said when asked if he thinks the stars would win a title together on the same team.

The Warriors reportedly tried to trade for James ahead of the 2024 trade deadline along with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the 39-year-old is still a member of the storied Lakers organization.

Curry and James are two of the most accomplished players of their generation. Beginning with James, he has been named to the All-Star Game 20 times in his NBA career and won four titles in 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2020. As for Curry, he also has four NBA championships to his name along with a pair of MVP awards.

The Warriors guard has won a title more recently than James has. Curry and the Warriors beat Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals to win the 2022 NBA title. The 35-year-old earned the Finals MVP award.

Meanwhile, James won his most recent title in 2020, as he and the Lakers beat Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals.

Fast forward to the current day, and both the Warriors and Lakers find themselves in similar situations in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers currently own a 33-28 record, which has the team as the No. 9 seed in the conference, while the Warriors are right behind Los Angeles as the No. 10 seed with a 31-27 record.

Both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the 2023-24 regular season of late, as the Lakers have a 7-3 record over their last 10 games, while the Warriors are winners of eight of their past 10 contests.

The Lakers’ next game is slated for Saturday night versus the Denver Nuggets. As for Curry and the Warriors, they will face off against the Toronto Raptors on the road on Friday with the aim of extending their current winning streak to three games.

By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

