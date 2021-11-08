LeBron’s former teammate made his sons go to bed early to not pick up on Lakers’ bad habits during blowout

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled without LeBron James this season, as they are just 1-3 with the superstar out of the lineup.

Two of those losses have come to the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder, but the most recent defeat came at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers.

James’ former teammate and now NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins revealed that he told his sons to go to bed early rather than watch the Lakers lose on Saturday, as he was worried they’d pick up bad habits from the game.

.@KendrickPerkins was HEATED watching the Lakers lose to Portland on Saturday 😅 "I was watching the game with my two oldest sons, and I made them go to bed early because I didn't want them picking up on bad habits." (via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/A2xCO3cdxP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 8, 2021

“When I look at the Los Angeles Lakers, even without LeBron James, they have zero excuse to come out and play the way that they did against Portland,” Perkins said. “Portland had been struggling. You still have guys like Carmelo Anthony. You still have Dwight Howard. You still have Avery Bradley. You still have Rajon Rondo. You still have Malik Monk. “You still have enough to at least go out there and compete. It was just so bad. I mean, it was so bad that I was watching the game with my two oldest sons, and I made them go to bed early because I didn’t want them picking up on bad habits.”

The Lakers are just 5-5 on the season, but they’ll have a chance to bounce back and pick up a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

The Hornets have lost three straight games heading into Monday’s matchup at Staples Center. Tonight’s game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PST.