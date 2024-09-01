Lakers News

LeBron sends his prayers to Ricky Pearsall after 49ers rookie shot during attempted robbery

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Ricky Pearsall
Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to social media to send prayers to San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was shot in the chest on Saturday during an attempted robbery.

On Saturday, the 49ers shared that Pearsall was in “serious but stable condition,” but they shared a more positive update on the rookie on Sunday.

Pearsall was released from the hospital as he continues to recover from the bullet wound.

According to Pearsall’s mother, the bullet exited out of Pearsall’s back and missed his vital organs.

The 49ers rookie was signing autographs at an event center on Saturday afternoon before heading to San Francisco’s Union Square.

“According to the San Francisco Police Department, a physical altercation between Pearsall and the suspect ensued during the attempted robbery and both were injured,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote. “Pearsall and the suspect were later transported to San Francisco General Hospital.”

It’s an extremely scary situation for Pearsall and his family, and James, like many others around the sports world, is hoping that the young receiver is able to recover.

A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Pearsall played five years of college football. He played his first three campaigns at Arizona State University before transferring to the University of Florida for his final two seasons.

In the 2023 season, Pearsall made 65 receptions for 965 yards and four receiving touchdowns in 12 games.

The 49ers already have a terrific offense with running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. They likely envisioned Pearsall as a player that could eventually be the No. 3 receiver in the offense, possibly as soon as the 2024 season.

Now, San Francisco is likely just hoping the young receiver can make a full recovery before worrying about his football future.

Samuel posted on social media on Saturday evening to share that his teammate was “good.”

Hopefully, with the support of his teammates, friends, family and other athletes like James, Pearsall will be able to make a full recovery and eventually get to showcase what he can do in the NFL.

The 49ers open up the 2024 regular season on Monday, Sept. 9 against the New York Jets.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
JJ Redick
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials
JJ Redick
Sources: Lakers were impressed by JJ Redick’s vision for Anthony Davis
Editorials

Lakers News

Jrue Holiday Celtics
Jrue Holiday admits joining Celtics initially felt ‘weird’ because of Lakers
Lakers News
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka opens up on trying to keep Kobe Bryant’s spirit alive at US Open
Lakers News
Angel Reese
Stanley Johnson agrees Angel Reese’s numbers are ‘fraudulent’ and her game is what’s ‘WRONG’ with basketball today
Lakers News
Ben McLemore Lakers
Ex-Lakers guard from Frank Vogel era signs deal in Turkey
Lakers News
Lost your password?