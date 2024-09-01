LeBron sends his prayers to Ricky Pearsall after 49ers rookie shot during attempted robbery

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to social media to send prayers to San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was shot in the chest on Saturday during an attempted robbery.

Facts bro!! Home, work and back home! Prayers to Ricky Pearshall! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 1, 2024

On Saturday, the 49ers shared that Pearsall was in “serious but stable condition,” but they shared a more positive update on the rookie on Sunday.

Pearsall was released from the hospital as he continues to recover from the bullet wound.

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall was released today from the hosptial. Statement from the team: pic.twitter.com/GoOQssFoqI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2024

According to Pearsall’s mother, the bullet exited out of Pearsall’s back and missed his vital organs.

Ricky Pearsall’s mother said in a social media post Sunday that the bullet exited out her son’s back and missed his vital organs, adding that he is “extremely lucky.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2024

The 49ers rookie was signing autographs at an event center on Saturday afternoon before heading to San Francisco’s Union Square.

“According to the San Francisco Police Department, a physical altercation between Pearsall and the suspect ensued during the attempted robbery and both were injured,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote. “Pearsall and the suspect were later transported to San Francisco General Hospital.”

It’s an extremely scary situation for Pearsall and his family, and James, like many others around the sports world, is hoping that the young receiver is able to recover.

A first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Pearsall played five years of college football. He played his first three campaigns at Arizona State University before transferring to the University of Florida for his final two seasons.

In the 2023 season, Pearsall made 65 receptions for 965 yards and four receiving touchdowns in 12 games.

The 49ers already have a terrific offense with running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. They likely envisioned Pearsall as a player that could eventually be the No. 3 receiver in the offense, possibly as soon as the 2024 season.

Now, San Francisco is likely just hoping the young receiver can make a full recovery before worrying about his football future.

Samuel posted on social media on Saturday evening to share that his teammate was “good.”

He’s good🤞🏾🙏🏾. Thank god!!!! — Deebo (@19problemz) September 1, 2024

Hopefully, with the support of his teammates, friends, family and other athletes like James, Pearsall will be able to make a full recovery and eventually get to showcase what he can do in the NFL.

The 49ers open up the 2024 regular season on Monday, Sept. 9 against the New York Jets.