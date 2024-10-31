LeBron doesn’t rule out playing with his 2nd son Bryce in the NBA

Ahead of Wednesday night’s bout between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers, a former teammate of LeBron James — Tristan Thompson — boldly claimed that the 39-year-old will play on the same team as his sons Bronny and Bryce eventually.

“Look at how ‘Bron is playing,” Thompson said. “He could probably play another four or five more years. He might as well keep playing so he can play with Bryce. “He’s going to end up doing it. He is. That’s what’s going to happen. All three of them are going to be on the same team. “It’s just a blessing for that whole family, man. I’m so happy for all of them. I hope my kids play in the NBA. I know I’m not going to play with my kids, but I hope my kids can feel something special like this one day. Pressure is on.”

LeBron James recently reacted to Thompson’s comments and implied that he would relish the opportunity to play alongside his two sons at the highest level.

“Oh s—,” he said while laughing when cleveland.com brought up Thompson’s comments. “Bryce is a senior. I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see. That would be pretty cool. It’s all about my mind and then seeing how my body reacts over these next couple of years.”

The veteran already has experience playing with Bronny James in the NBA. The two were on the court together for a brief period in Los Angeles’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the month, which the Lakers went on to win by a final score of 110-103 behind a 36-point performance from Anthony Davis.

LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father-son duo to share the floor in a game in the history of the league.

Bronny James made his regular-season debut over a week ago now, but he didn’t score his first NBA points until recently. He totaled two points on 1-of-2 shooting from the field while also chipping in two assists and one steal in Los Angeles’ 24-point loss to the Cavaliers.

Bryce James, on the other hand, still has some high school basketball to play before he sets his sights on playing in the collegiate ranks, but he already has offers from multiple esteemed college programs, including Ohio State University — the alma mater of D’Angelo Russell and Mike Conley — as well as Duquesne University.

By the time Bryce James is eligible for the NBA Draft, LeBron James will be in his 40s however. LeBron James’ 40th birthday is coming up on Dec. 30, which is less than two months away at this juncture.

The notion that LeBron James will play alongside Bronny James and Bryce James in the future seems far-fetched, but fans shouldn’t rule out the possibility when considering that LeBron James still looks like one of the best players in the league at his advanced age.