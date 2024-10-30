Close family friend and ex-teammate declares LeBron, Bronny and Bryce will all play together

According to Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will play with his sons Bronny and Bryce at some point.

“Look at how ‘Bron is playing,” Thompson said. “He could probably play another four or five more years. He might as well keep playing so he can play with Bryce. “He’s going to end up doing it. He is. That’s what’s going to happen. All three of them are going to be on the same team. “It’s just a blessing for that whole family, man. I’m so happy for all of them. I hope my kids play in the NBA. I know I’m not going to play with my kids, but I hope my kids can feel something special like this one day. Pressure is on.”

Thompson played alongside LeBron James on the Cavaliers for several seasons, and they were both members of the Cleveland team that won the 2016 NBA title. They were teammates for four seasons, and the Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals in every one of those seasons.

LeBron James is already teammates with Bronny James on the Lakers. Los Angeles selected Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, though the youngster hasn’t seen the floor for the Lakers since the team’s season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 22.

While Bronny James played under three minutes versus Minnesota, he still had a historic NBA debut. He and LeBron James became the first father-son duo to play on the same team in the history of the league.

Bronny James could soon spend time back and forth between the Lakers and the team’s G League affiliate in the South Bay Lakers though, per a recent report from ESPN’s Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin.

“Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is expected to travel on the team’s upcoming road trip from Oct. 28-Nov. 6 and then begin shuttling between the active roster and the franchise’s South Bay G League affiliate, sources told ESPN on Friday,” McMenamin and Charania wrote.

Bryce James seems to be at least multiple years away from joining the NBA, if he does at all. He’s only 17 years old — meaning he’s still in high school — and won’t turn 18 until June.

Despite Thompson’s assertion, it’s unclear at this time whether LeBron James will still be playing in the NBA by the time Bryce James will be eligible to join the league. After all, LeBron James is already the oldest player in the league at 39 years old and has more than 20 seasons in the pros under his belt.

LeBron James will also turn 40 years old in the not-too-distant future, considering his birthday is on Dec. 30.

Even if the odds of LeBron James playing alongside Bronny James and Bryce James don’t seem all that great at this time, here’s to hoping that Thompson’s declaration will come to fruition.