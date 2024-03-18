LeBron on idea behind new podcast with J.J. Redick: ‘Everything doesn’t need to be designed for internet culture and clicks’

LeBron James reportedly is about to debut a new podcast with J.J. Redick as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar continues to expand his media ventures.

James and the current ESPN analyst will launch the debut episode of “Mind the Game” on Tuesday after the duo came up with the idea late last year. It is a joint effort of James’ Uninterrupted and Redick’s ThreeFourTwo Productions, and each weekly episode is expected to focus strictly on the game of basketball, as opposed to subjective opinions and debate.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve done to innovate in sports media,” James said in a statement to The Athletic. “… When I do a project, the only thing I think about is whether me and my friends would watch it. That is definitely the case with ‘Mind the Game.’ Everything doesn’t need to be designed for internet culture and clicks.”

It will be available on all podcast platforms as well as on YouTube.

“The way he talks about the game, the way he communicates the game, it’s beautiful,” Redick said of James.

James offered a message about the podcast on X.

It’s what’s NEEDED!! This is going to FUN!! https://t.co/2rjIE35L9M — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 18, 2024

Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA and has been with ESPN since 2021. The 39-year-old also has his own podcast, “The Old Man and the Three” and is a regular contributor to the network’s “First Take” debate program. He recently was named to the ABC/ESPN team that will broadcast the NBA Finals, taking the place of Doc Rivers following his departure to become head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

James, also 39 and now playing his 21st NBA season, launched Uninterrupted with Maverick Carter back in 2014. Among its projects is “The Shop,” a talk show in a barbershop setting that appears on HBO. Along with production company SpringHill Company, it also is currently is working on three documentaries for the History Channel, including one on Jesse Owens and the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Meanwhile, James still remains one of the top players in the league and is in the midst of trying to get the Lakers back into the NBA postseason. Following two straight losses, they are in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 36-32 record heading into their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

This season, James is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game in his 59 appearances. Despite missing some time because of left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, it is his second-most games played in his six seasons with Los Angeles.

With less than a month to go in the 2023-24 regular season and just 14 games remaining, he will keep trying to set up the Lakers for another long playoff run while adding a new podcast into the mix.