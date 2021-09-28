- LeBron James warns league about ‘angry Anthony Davis’ coming in 2021-22 season
- Updated: September 28, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James seems to have very high hopes for Anthony Davis’ 2021-22 campaign.
James explained that he’s looking forward to playing alongside a “very angry” Davis this year.
"It's not about proving people wrong, it's about proving himself right. I'm looking forward to a very angry Anthony Davis." @KingJames previews what @Lakers fans can expect to see from @AntDavis23 this season. 👀 @RealAClifton pic.twitter.com/jw5W4VKJng
— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 28, 2021
Davis surely has a lot of motivation for the upcoming campaign given the way his 2020-21 season unfolded. The superstar battled injuries throughout the season, and his production was down.
He finished last season with averages of 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest over a mere 36 games. To make his campaign even more frustrating, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
When he’s healthy, Davis is one of the best players in the NBA. The Lakers are hoping to see that side of him in the upcoming season.
L.A.’s new Big 3 is hoping to help guide the team to another NBA title. It would be the organization’s second in a three-year span.