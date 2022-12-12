LeBron James wants to play 5-7 more years in the NBA and retire at 45, per Dennis Schroder

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is now in his 20th NBA season, and although he has lost a bit of athleticism, he’s still playing at a high level.

Many have been wondering just how his career will end and how many more years he will play, and according to teammate Dennis Schroder, James has no plans on retiring anytime soon, as he wants to play at least five more seasons.

In an interview that came out today, Dennis Schröder said LeBron told him he wants to play 5-7 more years and retire at 45. pic.twitter.com/LJwSabGKhc — Deandre Hayton (@YCSNOW23) December 11, 2022

When James came into the NBA as an 18-year-old, there was massive hype surrounding him, and a few wondered if he would be one of a handful of players to go straight from high school to the pros who didn’t quite pan out.

But he quickly became an elite player, and by the time he won his first championship in 2012, he had become the best player in the world.

These days, the four-time MVP may not be the best player in the league anymore. Some of that is because he has lost some of his otherworldly athleticism, but another reason is that he has been pacing himself in order to save his best for when it has been needed the most.

James is currently under contract through next season, with an option for the 2024-25 campaign. He has said more than once that he wants to play with his son, who will be eligible to enter the NBA two seasons from now.

The one blemish on James’ resume is his 4-6 record in the NBA Finals. There is no doubt he would like to do something about improving it and playing several more seasons while playing at an All-Star level would greatly help.

On Sunday versus the Detroit Pistons, he went 14-of-24 from the field and scored 35 points. Although he got off to a rough start this season, he has picked up his shooting percentages over the past few weeks.

The way James maintains his body, it likely wouldn’t be that much of a surprise if he’s still a good player into his early 40s.