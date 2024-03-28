Lakers News

LeBron James wants to normalize having a good time inside the house rather than going out

LeBron James Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted on social media that he wants to normalize having people over to cook, drink and play cards rather than going out clubbing.

LeBron James Lakers

James, 39, is an avid wine drinker, and it appears he enjoys staying in with company at this stage in his career. It makes sense since James has three kids that he likely wants to spend time with as well.

A few seasons ago, James shared his reasoning behind drinking wine almost every day, and it’s hard to argue with his method since he’s now in his 21st NBA season.

“I’ve heard it’s good for the heart,” James said at the time. “Listen, I’m playing the best basketball of my life, and I’m drinking some wine pretty much every day. Whatever it is, I’ll take it.”

The Lakers star is still playing some elite basketball in the 2023-24 season, averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 53.0 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3-point range.

To truly put those statistics in perspective, one can simply look at the numbers that James put up in his last season that he won the league MVP – the 2012-13 season with the Miami Heat.

During that season, James averaged 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. Those numbers are extremely similar to his production now, even though he’s pushing 40 years old.

Since James and the Lakers are in a race for a playoff spot this season, it makes sense that he’d want to spend his off time relaxing rather than expanding energy at a club.

Los Angeles is currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, and the team has won five games in a row to pull within 1.5 games of the No. 8 seed and 2.5 games of the No. 6 seed. If Los Angeles can move up to the No. 6 spot, it would avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.

A four-time champion, James led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals last season despite the team landing in the No. 7 spot after winning its first play-in tournament game. Lakers fans are hoping that he can stay healthy, and rest up on his off days, to lead the team on another deep playoff run this season.

Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

