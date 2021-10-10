LeBron James unveils that Lakers have ‘whole new offensive system this year’

So far this preseason, the Los Angeles Lakers are winless, as they are adjusting to several new rotation players.

According to LeBron James, they are also adjusting to “a whole new offensive system.”

“We pretty much have got a whole new offensive system this year that we’ve been working through over our practices since training camp started,” James said. “It’s an adjustment for us offensively, just having guys in different positions, having guys in different places on the floor with our new look and what we’re trying to do.”

The Lakers’ roster, in some ways, looks very different than it did last year. For starters, superstar Russell Westbrook is essentially replacing Dennis Schroder, last season’s starting point guard.

New additions Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony and Kent Bazemore are also getting used to playing for the Purple and Gold.

This means the team will have different offensive sets and sequences in its half-court scheme.

Although the Lakers have looked ragged so far in the exhibition season as a result, James is not exactly panicking.

“It’s going to be a process for us, but I think it will be better off for us in the long run. It keeps the ball moving from one side to another,” James said. “Not much with a dribble but more with a pass. And obviously we’ve got downhill attackers with Russ, Nunn, myself and Talen.”

One thing is for sure though: The Lakers’ bread and butter will still be its transition game, and it should be even better and more explosive that it was when the team won the NBA championship in 2020.