Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James wants the Lakers to be the top defensive team in the league this season.

“Our goal is to be the No. 1 defensive team in the league,” James said. “And it’s going to take our film sessions, it’s going to take our shootarounds, it’s going to take the practices, when we do get an opportunity to get on the floor, and then the games to continue to work those habits. … We’re all getting accustomed to one another, getting down to our rotation. What we want to build, how we build out from the paint to the perimeter. “But we want to be the best defensive team in the league and tonight was a good start to that.”

So far this season, the Lakers are 8-3 and atop the Western Conference standings.

Through 11 games, the Lakers are in the top five in the NBA in points allowed per game at 106.2. They are also No. 5 in the league in opponent field goal percentage at just 44.4 percent per game.

It is a good start for a Lakers team that has elite defenders such as James and Anthony Davis on its roster.

James has made six NBA All-Defensive teams in his career and knows how important it is to be effective defensively if a team wants to win a title.

With the Lakers looking to repeat as NBA champions this season, James clearly has his focus on making sure the Lakers are as sound defensively as possible.