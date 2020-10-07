The Los Angeles Lakers took a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals with a 102-96 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 4.

LeBron James had yet another solid game, but he was not satisfied with just being up 3-1 and talked about keeping an edge to close out the series.

"I'ma continue to not sleep until the job is done." —LeBron and the Lakers are focused on getting one last win. pic.twitter.com/Vk8V57Eukh — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2020

“We understand what’s at stake,” James said after the win. “I mean, the job is not done. We get an opportunity to get our bodies back up underneath us with an extra day of rest but also keep our minds sharp. “I’m looking forward — once again — to looking at the film tomorrow. Do all around the clock treatment and treating it like we play Thursday. “I’m gonna continue to get the work in. I’m gonna continue to not sleep until the job is done.”

James finished Game 4 with a team-high 28 points to go along with 12 rebounds and eight assists.

He came up big at the free-throw line down the stretch and finished the game 10-for-12 from the stripe.

The Lakers will look to close out the series in Game 5 on Friday.