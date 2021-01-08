A day after an angry mob of Donald Trump supporters descended onto Capitol Hill, some are talking about the difference in the way that Black and white rioters are treated by law enforcement.

In response, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made a strident statement on social media regarding the topic of race and law enforcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

Wednesday was the day that Congress was scheduled to officially certify the electoral votes of November’s election to officially make Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States.

However, the mob made its way onto the grounds of the Capitol building, and law enforcement was lenient about letting members of the mob into the building.

As a result, the certification process was delayed until the wee hours of the morning, when it was completed without a hitch.

Off the court, James has become well-known as a political activist in recent years. He started an initiative to increase voter turnout among people of color, and he has been very critical of President Donald Trump.