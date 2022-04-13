LeBron James unable to contain his laughter after Timberwolves beat Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted on Twitter to the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

James may have been reacting to the scene following the Timberwolves’ win, as the team celebrated as if it had just won the NBA Finals.

Pat Bev and Ant going WILD 😂 pic.twitter.com/jxdOffwBei — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 13, 2022

"We need 'One Shining Moment'" 😂 Inside the NBA crew reacts to the Timberwolves' celebration after clinching the 7th seed. pic.twitter.com/kMkhQBhKkN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 13, 2022

While the win only puts the Timberwolves in the playoff field, it was an impressive victory to say the least. Timberwolves superstar center Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out in the fourth quarter, but the team went on a 16-2 run to take the lead later in the fourth.

ANTHONY EDWARDS 16-2 RUN FOR THE WOLVES pic.twitter.com/sBi8r3dggI — WynnBET (@WynnBET) April 13, 2022

Former Laker D’Angelo Russell led the way for the Timberwolves, as he put up 29 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win. Second-year wing Anthony Edwards had a strong game as well. He finished with 30 points and five rebounds for Minnesota.

It was an exciting game, but the actions following the matchup clearly caught James’ attention. The Lakers superstar won’t be competing in the playoffs this season, but he seems to still be finding enjoyment watching the remaining teams in the field.

It’s a rare season when James isn’t in the playoffs, so it will be interesting to see if he posts more reactionary comments on social media going forward.

The Timberwolves will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. The Clippers will play the winner of the play-in game between the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 8 seed in the West.