LeBron James unable to contain excitement as Amari Cooper and Cleveland Browns pop off

3 Min Read
Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns
The Los Angeles Lakers are enjoying a day off on Christmas Eve, and LeBron James seems to be taking in some football in the process.

James, a known fan of the Cleveland Browns, had a lot to say on social media as Amari Cooper and Joe Flacco led the Browns to an important win over the Houston Texans.

Cooper stole the show, finishing Sunday’s game with 11 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Flacco, meanwhile, did a nice job of getting the ball to him, and the quarterback finished the game with a total of 368 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Browns are now 10-5 on the season and have two games remaining before the playoffs arrive. Their remaining battles will come against the New York Jets at home and Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

On the hardwood, James and the Lakers have a Christmas Day showdown coming up against the Boston Celtics. The matchup will give the Purple and Gold a chance to build some real momentum after they were able to grab a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last game.

But James also has other things on his mind, like making the holiday a special day for his family.

Christmas Day this year will feature both NBA and NFL action, giving folks plenty of viewing options to choose from. But the Lakers-Celtics game is sure to draw plenty of eyeballs given the history behind the rivalry and the fact that both teams are considered by many to be contenders this season.

James is still doing his thing in his 21st NBA season, with the veteran averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He has been extremely efficient in the process, shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

He’s looking to take the Lakers to the promised land this season, and over on the gridiron, perhaps the Browns have a bit of run in them as well as they try to earn a playoff win for the first time since the 2020 season.

