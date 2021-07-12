- LeBron James triumphantly declares that he wants to finish his NBA career with Lakers
- Updated: July 12, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently offered some insight into how he wants the final years of his career to play out, and it sounds like he wants to stick around with the Lakers organization until the day he retires.
“I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers. However many years that is, if it’s four, five, six, whatever, seven, I hope I can continue to play the game,” James said during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast. “I love being in L.A., my family loves being in L.A. Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something… It’s like me being in ‘Space Jam’ — I never thought it would be possible. You think about Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], and Magic [Johnson], and Wilt [Chamberlain], and Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, Kobe [Bryant], Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal), and all of them, the whole list goes on.”
This comes as great news for the Lakers organization, as the team would undoubtedly benefit from having the future Hall of Famer around until the end of his career.
James, 36, is a 17-time All-Star and a four-time NBA champion. In the 2019-2020 season, James helped lead the Lakers to their 17th title in franchise history. If he sticks around long enough, it’s extremely possible that the Lakers could win one or two more championships during his tenure.
For his career, James averages 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He is a career 50.4 percent shooter from the field and a 34.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in basketball history.
With this message, it’s clear that James is as committed as ever to the Purple and Gold. Still, it remains a mystery how much longer the four-time MVP will continue to dominate the NBA.