LeBron James takes subtle shot at Jim Harbaugh while explaining how Lakers were able to ‘steal some signals’ from Suns

LeBron James used a big win by his Los Angeles Lakers against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night to take a jab at the University of Michigan and the sign-stealing scandal that has rocked its football team.

LeBron said the Lakers were able to "steal some signals" against Frank Vogel and the Suns. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 11, 2023

LeBron, huge Ohio St fan, on he + AD's familiarity with Vogel's defense: "We kind of have that blueprint and able to steal some signals… Best thing about tonight, we were able to get those signals in, we still able to play Sunday. We don't get suspended like that team up North" — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 11, 2023

James, a big fan of Ohio State University, subtly brought up the Michigan scandal during his remarks to the media following L.A.’s 122-119 victory. The superstar scored 32 points to help the Lakers end a three-game losing streak, so the Ohio native was likely in a better mood than he may have been recently.

Earlier Friday, the Big Ten suspended Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season as discipline under its sportsmanship policy. The university then requested a temporary restraining order.

There also is an ongoing NCAA investigation into the sign-stealing accusations.

Michigan will play at Penn State University on Saturday. If nothing changes, Harbaugh will miss that game and upcoming games against the University of Maryland and Ohio State.

That final game obviously matters to James, who is arguably the Buckeyes’ biggest celebrity fan. Prior to Ohio State’s game against Penn State last month, he gifted the football team custom cleats.

Ohio State and Michigan are both undefeated this football season, and the bitter rivals are among the top contenders for the Big Ten championship, a spot in the College Football Playoff and the national championship.

As for the Lakers, their win against the Suns came in their first game of the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament. James injured his shin during the game but was able to return to lead the comeback victory. The 38-year-old also had 11 rebounds and six assists.

Anthony Davis was able to play after missing one game with a hip issue. Cam Reddish was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Austin Reaves.

The changes worked just fine as the Lakers won for the first time since Nov. 1 and raised their record to 4-5. They do not play on Saturday, giving James the opportunity to watch some Big Ten college football, with Ohio State hosting Michigan State University on Saturday night.