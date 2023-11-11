Lakers News

LeBron James takes subtle shot at Jim Harbaugh while explaining how Lakers were able to ‘steal some signals’ from Suns

Mike Battaglino
Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Jim Harbaugh Michigan
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

LeBron James used a big win by his Los Angeles Lakers against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night to take a jab at the University of Michigan and the sign-stealing scandal that has rocked its football team.

James, a big fan of Ohio State University, subtly brought up the Michigan scandal during his remarks to the media following L.A.’s 122-119 victory. The superstar scored 32 points to help the Lakers end a three-game losing streak, so the Ohio native was likely in a better mood than he may have been recently.

Earlier Friday, the Big Ten suspended Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season as discipline under its sportsmanship policy. The university then requested a temporary restraining order.

There also is an ongoing NCAA investigation into the sign-stealing accusations.

Michigan will play at Penn State University on Saturday. If nothing changes, Harbaugh will miss that game and upcoming games against the University of Maryland and Ohio State.

That final game obviously matters to James, who is arguably the Buckeyes’ biggest celebrity fan. Prior to Ohio State’s game against Penn State last month, he gifted the football team custom cleats.

Ohio State and Michigan are both undefeated this football season, and the bitter rivals are among the top contenders for the Big Ten championship, a spot in the College Football Playoff and the national championship.

As for the Lakers, their win against the Suns came in their first game of the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament. James injured his shin during the game but was able to return to lead the comeback victory. The 38-year-old also had 11 rebounds and six assists.

Anthony Davis was able to play after missing one game with a hip issue. Cam Reddish was inserted into the starting lineup in place of Austin Reaves.

The changes worked just fine as the Lakers won for the first time since Nov. 1 and raised their record to 4-5. They do not play on Saturday, giving James the opportunity to watch some Big Ten college football, with Ohio State hosting Michigan State University on Saturday night.

By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. He remembers the birth of "Showtime" and has always admired the star power the Lakers have brought to the game.

