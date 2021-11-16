- LeBron James takes pleasure in Spencer Dinwiddie ripping former Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma
LeBron James takes pleasure in Spencer Dinwiddie ripping former Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma
-
- Updated: November 15, 2021
Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie took to social media to make fun of former Los Angeles Laker and current teammate Kyle Kuzma.
LeBron James seemed to enjoy it.
Kuzma was a fan favorite during his four seasons in the purple and gold. Although he was somewhat inconsistent, he was a solid contributor to the team’s 2020 NBA championship.
He was traded this summer along with Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Washington in order to acquire superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.
Upon coming into the league in the 2017-18 season, Kuzma quickly emerged as a relatively polished scorer. As time went on, he improved his 3-point shooting, rebounding and defense, turning him into a more well-rounded player.
Those skills, along with his championship experience, have made the Michigan native a valuable member of the new-look Wizards.
Thanks in part to his presence, Washington has surprised everyone by jumping out to one of the best records in the NBA. It has done so largely because it is a much-improved defensive team compared to last season.
The Lakers may be missing Kuzma to a certain extent. He provided the team with a reliable producer at both forward positions coming off the bench.
This season, L.A. has a lack of reliable backup forwards, especially when it comes to contributing at both ends of the floor.