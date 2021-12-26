LeBron James’ surprising comments on Russell Westbrook after putrid performance vs. Nets

On Christmas Day, Russell Westbrook had a putrid performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 122-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Many have been down on Westbrook, but it seems that LeBron James still has his back, as evidenced by the four-time MVP’s postgame comments.

LeBron on Russ: "I think his decision-making was spectacular tonight… He gave us extra possessions, he just missed a lot of looks around the basket which I know he can't stand as well." @AllenSliwa https://t.co/9Ii91ZlvfX — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) December 26, 2021

Westbrook’s numbers on the season have been good for the most part. Although he is turnover-prone, he has been an asset rather than a liability more often than not so far this season.

But he had perhaps one of the worst offensive games of his career on Saturday: 4-of-20 shooting from the field for 13 points.

Westbrook did show real effort in other areas though, as he had 12 rebounds and 11 assists while going after loose balls.

Many have been calling for the Lakers to trade him, but a midseason trade involving him seems very unlikely for multiple reasons.

L.A. has now lost five games in a row and is under .500 for the season. It is without Anthony Davis (sprained MCL) and several others players who are in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

If the Lakers don’t rectify their issues now, making the playoffs to begin with may not be a given.