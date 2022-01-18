LeBron James sums up Russell Westbrook’s thunderous dunk on Rudy Gobert with 19 emphatic emojis

It has been an extremely frustrating season for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

On Monday, he seemingly took out a lot of that frustration with a vicious dunk over Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert.

Westbrook drove to the rim and put the three-time Defensive Player of the Year on an epic poster in arguably the dunk of the year so far in the NBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers)

LeBron James took to Instagram to share his feelings on Westbrook’s dunk.

Aside from the sweet dunk, Westbrook didn’t have a particularly easy night getting his shots to fall, as he went just 5-for-14 from the field. However, he was able to rack up 15 points and eight rebounds.

James had a great performance for the Lakers, going for 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He went 9-for-20 from the field and 3-for-8 from deep.

The Lakers came away with a 101-95 win when all was said and done, snapping a three-game losing streak. It was apparently a pivotal game for Frank Vogel, who was reportedly coaching for his job.

If Vogel wants to ensure that he will be with the Lakers for the entire 2021-22 campaign, things are going to have to turn around in a hurry for L.A. Currently, the team is 22-22 on the season, which is good for the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference.

The Lakers will be back in action on Wednesday for a matchup with the Indiana Pacers.