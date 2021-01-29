LeBron James may be 36 years of age with tons of mileage from 10 trips to the NBA Finals, but it hasn’t seemed to affect him.

In fact, after the Los Angeles Lakers’ fifth road game in a row, the four-time NBA champion said that he doesn’t get tired.

LeBron James: "I don't get tired. I don't feel tired. … I don't even think about that." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 29, 2021

Coming into the 2020-21 season, many speculated that James would sit some games out for rest or load management due to his age, mileage and the very short offseason following last season.

Instead, he has played in all 20 of the Lakers’ contests so far this season, and not only has he played in each game, but he has been playing as well as ever.

The Akron, Ohio native is averaging 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting lights out from 3-point range, despite a reduction in his minutes.

However, in Thursday night’s loss to the Detroit Pistons, he and his teammates looked like they may have been a touch tired down the stretch.

James started out hot but faded in the second half, and the team as a whole scored just 34 points in the second half and 14 in the fourth quarter.

Luckily, James and his team will have a full day to rest up before facing the Boston Celtics on Saturday.