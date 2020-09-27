It’s official: After a 10-year absence, the Los Angeles Lakers have returned to the NBA Finals.

After LeBron James’ team closed out the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, 117-107, he gave his thought on moving on to the championship series.

LeBron James: "My teammates said bring us home. … My shoulders is wide enough to carry a lot of load, but my mind is stronger. We're gonna enjoy it tonight…because this is not promised every year. WE understand we got bigger fish to fry. We understand there's a bigger goal." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) September 27, 2020

The Lakers will be playing for their 17th NBA championship after enduring one of the worst stretches in franchise history, which included six straight years of missing the playoffs.

It was James’ arrival in the summer of 2018 that awakened the Purple and Gold from its prolonged coma.

He had a monster of a game (38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists) to help L.A. send the feisty Nuggets to the gallows.

If James signing with the team took it off life support, the addition of Anthony Davis last summer was like a heart transplant.

The former New Orleans Pelican had an efficient 27 points despite a painful sprained ankle to cap a wonderful series-long performance.

The Lakers will face the winner of the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Eastern Conference final series for the world championship.