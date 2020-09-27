- Magic Johnson loses it after LeBron James and Lakers advance to NBA Finals
- LeBron James speaks out after Lakers advance to NBA Finals for first time in 10 years
- San Antonio Spurs legend warns NBA fans not to take LeBron James for granted
- Report: Rajon Rondo was first person Anthony Davis called after being traded to Lakers, wanted him to re-sign
- Draymond Green defends LeBron James, says Paul Pierce still fears him today
- Allen Iverson puts 3 Lakers on his basketball Mount Rushmore list
- Kobe Bryant once punched a Lakers teammate over $100, and it wasn’t Shaquille O’Neal
- Video: Paul Pierce says NBA players today are scared of LeBron James
- Dwight Howard channels Kobe Bryant when talking about Lakers mentality heading into Game 5
- Report: Lakers release troubling update on Anthony Davis’ status for Game 5 vs. Nuggets
LeBron James speaks out after Lakers advance to NBA Finals for first time in 10 years
-
- Updated: September 27, 2020
It’s official: After a 10-year absence, the Los Angeles Lakers have returned to the NBA Finals.
After LeBron James’ team closed out the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, 117-107, he gave his thought on moving on to the championship series.
LeBron James: "My teammates said bring us home. … My shoulders is wide enough to carry a lot of load, but my mind is stronger. We're gonna enjoy it tonight…because this is not promised every year. WE understand we got bigger fish to fry. We understand there's a bigger goal."
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) September 27, 2020
The Lakers will be playing for their 17th NBA championship after enduring one of the worst stretches in franchise history, which included six straight years of missing the playoffs.
It was James’ arrival in the summer of 2018 that awakened the Purple and Gold from its prolonged coma.
He had a monster of a game (38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists) to help L.A. send the feisty Nuggets to the gallows.
If James signing with the team took it off life support, the addition of Anthony Davis last summer was like a heart transplant.
The former New Orleans Pelican had an efficient 27 points despite a painful sprained ankle to cap a wonderful series-long performance.
The Lakers will face the winner of the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Eastern Conference final series for the world championship.