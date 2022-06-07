At 37 years old, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James likely doesn’t have all that much time left before he decides to hang it up for good.

As one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court, James surely wants his final years in the league to be productive. For him, that may mean changing teams at some point in the future.

In a trailer for an upcoming episode of “The Shop,” James can be heard talking about the idea of playing for the Golden State Warriors, saying that he’d love to get into a “pissing match” with Warriors star Draymond Green.

“It’d be Golden State,” James said after being asked which remaining team he’d want to play for. “I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond. I love when somebody cuss me out.”

James has a deep history with both Green and the Warriors. Of course, James battled it out with the Warriors for years during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though the Warriors won the majority of the matchups the two teams had in the NBA Finals, James and the Cavs won what many consider to be the most astonishing Finals of all time in 2016.

When James joined the Lakers in 2018, many assumed that the rivalry between the four-time MVP and the Warriors would continue. Instead, the two teams have seen very little of one another in the postseason.

Of course, this year, the Warriors are back on top of the West and are currently in a 1-1 tie in the 2022 NBA Finals.

As for the Lakers, they failed to make the playoffs after a disastrous 2021-22 campaign.

If the Lakers right the ship this summer while the Warriors continue their incredible run of success, the two teams may finally battle it out for the Western Conference crown next season.

Whether or not James ends up moving to the Bay Area to join the Warriors later in his career remains to be seen.