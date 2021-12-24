LeBron James speaks on Kevin Durant getting back to ‘full strength’ after his Achilles injury from 2019

When Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon in 2019, there were doubts about whether he would ever return to form.

But he has done just that, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James says he never had “any doubt” that Durant would make a full recovery.

LeBron on KD's return to form after injuring his Achilles, "There was never any doubt from myself or anybody else in this league…that he would come back to full strength." — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) December 24, 2021

Durant suffered the injury at a very inopportune time: during the NBA Finals. Several weeks prior to the incident, he had suffered a calf injury.

Despite missing some games last season for unrelated reasons, he put up 26.9 points per game while tying a career-high by hitting 53.7 percent of his shots from the field.

So far this year, he has upped that figure to 29.7 points per game, which is currently leading the league.

Durant has managed to lead the Nets to the best record in the Eastern Conference despite having to deal with James Harden not being his usual self and the ongoing Kyrie Irving saga.

James certainly knows Durant pretty well, as the two have faced each other in the NBA Finals three times.

Although the Lakers are now on a four-game losing streak and have a losing record, their fans are undoubtedly hoping for another James-Durant tilt for the world championship this coming June.