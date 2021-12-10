- LeBron James’ somber reaction to tragic death of Denver Broncos’ Demaryius Thomas
LeBron James’ somber reaction to tragic death of Denver Broncos’ Demaryius Thomas
- Updated: December 10, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to the tragic death of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.
Thomas, who primarily played for the Denver Broncos in his NFL career, passed away at the age of 33.
James posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to honor Thomas.
LaTonya Bonseigneur, Thomas’ first cousin, told the Associated Press that Thomas’ family believes he died because of a seizure.
“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” Bonseigneur told AP. “He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower.”
Thomas last played in the NFL during the 2019 season for the New York Jets. He played in 143 games in his NFL career and won a Super Bowl during his time with the Broncos.
We are devastated and completely heartbroken.
Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. pic.twitter.com/0GLZIr6UP3
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2021
“We were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history,” the Broncos wrote. “Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.”
Thomas made one of the greatest plays in Broncos history when he took a slant pass from Tim Tebow for a touchdown to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a playoff game.
One of the greatest plays in Broncos history.
Demaryius Thomas to the house. pic.twitter.com/0oL1ltCpnX
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 10, 2021
He was beloved by many as a player and more importantly as a person. The four-time Pro Bowler made 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in his career.
James, like many others, is mourning the loss of the beloved receiver on Friday.