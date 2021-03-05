Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has chosen the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George to be on his All-Star team, and the former had a funny reaction.

Paul George is the 10th pick among the reserves — lands on LeBron's squad. LBJ: "The only time I'll root for this guy or this team, because we are enemies (laughs). Nah, just making fun of it. I'm going with Paul George, PG-13, from the Los Angeles Clippers." — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) March 5, 2021

When George joined the Clippers last season along with Kawhi Leonard, seemingly everyone expected them to face the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Instead, the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the second round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets.

The history between James and George goes back further, as they faced each other in two straight Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and ’14 when George was a member of the Indiana Pacers.

A few years ago, George asked the Pacers to trade him and reportedly wanted to be dealt to the Lakers.

The Southern California native was instead traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and when he became a free agent in 2018, many felt he would sign with the Lakers along with James.

Instead, George stayed with the Thunder.

Perhaps this season the basketball world will finally get the Lakers-Clippers postseason showdown it has been waiting for.