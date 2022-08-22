LeBron James shows off flashy new look with logo on tooth

The 2022-23 NBA regular season is still a ways away, but the biggest stars in the NBA are already hard at work preparing for the campaign to come.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is already working hard to make sure that he’s ready to take on the league. As always, the four-time MVP isn’t only going to be dominant on the court — he’s going to look good doing it.

James recently showed off a new look, and it’s sure to catch the attention of many fans.

James is looking to lead the Lakers on a comeback of sorts this season.

After winning the 2020 NBA title, the Lakers have suffered through two straight difficult seasons. They lost in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs and then failed to even advance to the playoffs last season.

That failure was considered by many to be one of the biggest embarrassments in recent memory for a franchise.

Now, James will look to stop the doubters in their tracks and prove once again that he remains one of the best players in the league.

Last season, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest in 56 games. If he can maintain that kind of production and find a way to miss fewer games due to nagging injuries, he may very well lead the Lakers back to the playoffs and beyond.

Only time will tell if the four-time NBA champion can succeed in that pursuit.