LeBron James shows mad love to Alex Caruso via social media after Lakers get blown out by Bulls

- Updated: November 15, 2021
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers got embarrassed by the Chicago Bulls, 121-103.
But it didn’t prevent LeBron James from giving some love to one of his former teammates, Bulls guard Alex Caruso.
My brother forever!!! 🤜🏻🤛🏾❤️ https://t.co/Q75kG6w5ko
Caruso became a fan favorite a few years ago when he was called up from the G League and emerged as a valuable role player for L.A.
He was a significant contributor to the team’s 2020 NBA championship with his defense and hustle.
Caruso left as a free agent to join the Bulls this summer when the Lakers reportedly didn’t offer him the salary he was looking for. Many around the league feel like it was a huge mistake on the Lakes’ part.
He didn’t score a point against his old team on Monday, but he did contribute six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Another former Laker, Lonzo Ball, was white-hot for Chicago with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting, seven rebounds and eight dimes.
Perhaps the only bright spot for the Lakers was the play of third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker. In his second game back from a thumb injury, he had 28 points, while shooting 9-of-19 from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point range.
James has been out for the last several days with an ab injury. According to reports, his return to the active lineup may be imminent.