   LeBron James shows mad love to Alex Caruso via social media after Lakers get blown out by Bulls - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / LeBron James shows mad love to Alex Caruso via social media after Lakers get blown out by Bulls

LeBron James shows mad love to Alex Caruso via social media after Lakers get blown out by Bulls

LeBron James

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers got embarrassed by the Chicago Bulls, 121-103.

But it didn’t prevent LeBron James from giving some love to one of his former teammates, Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

Caruso became a fan favorite a few years ago when he was called up from the G League and emerged as a valuable role player for L.A.

He was a significant contributor to the team’s 2020 NBA championship with his defense and hustle.

Caruso left as a free agent to join the Bulls this summer when the Lakers reportedly didn’t offer him the salary he was looking for. Many around the league feel like it was a huge mistake on the Lakes’ part.

He didn’t score a point against his old team on Monday, but he did contribute six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Another former Laker, Lonzo Ball, was white-hot for Chicago with 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting, seven rebounds and eight dimes.

Perhaps the only bright spot for the Lakers was the play of third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker. In his second game back from a thumb injury, he had 28 points, while shooting 9-of-19 from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point range.

James has been out for the last several days with an ab injury. According to reports, his return to the active lineup may be imminent.