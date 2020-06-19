LeBron James Shows Love to Jeanie Buss, Sends Middle Finger to Racist That Sent Her Vile Letter

On Friday, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed an ugly letter she received from someone who appeared heavily racist.

As a result, four-time MVP LeBron James showed Buss major love and condemned the disgraceful man on his Instagram Story.

Buss, 58, used the unofficial holiday of Juneteenth to share the ugly letter in an effort to raise awareness of social injustice and racism.

Juneteenth, which takes place on Friday, celebrates the official end of widespread slavery in the United States.

The Lakers have been very active about social injustice in recent weeks. As a matter of fact, the organization announced the hiring of Dr. Karida Brown as director of racial equity and action on Thursday.

James, 35, has been especially instrumental, headlined by his work in forming More Than a Vote. The initiative seeks to propel voting in black communities.

Numerous other Lakers players, such as Avery Bradley, Kyle Kuzma and Dwight Howard, have all been vocal as well about the injustice issues pressing the country.

On the court, the Lakers are one of the best teams in the NBA. They hold the best record in the Western Conference.

The 2019-20 regular season is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.