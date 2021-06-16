LeBron James showers Kevin Durant with praise after his monstrous Game 5 performance vs. Bucks

After his Brooklyn Nets trailed big in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Durant led an inspired comeback with a classic performance.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James paid tribute to Durant’s big game.

The Nets came out cold in the first half, but they found themselves in the second half, thanks in large part to Durant’s exploits.

The two-time Finals MVP had 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocked shots to propel the Nets to a 114-108 win and a 3-2 series lead.

Brooklyn was without the services of Kyrie Irving, who has an ankle injury. In addition, James Harden made his return from a hamstring injury, but he clearly wasn’t himself.

Although James has continued to play at an MVP level the last few years, a few pundits, in particular Skip Bayless, feel that Durant has surpassed James as the game’s best player.

Regardless, Tuesday’s game was proof that Durant is an all-time great and a prime time performer.