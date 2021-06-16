- LeBron James showers Kevin Durant with praise after his monstrous Game 5 performance vs. Bucks
- Report: LeBron James surprisingly selected to All-NBA team
- Andre Drummond shuts down notion that he’s going to re-sign with Lakers on minimum deal
- LeBron James personally shouts out 2 members of this year’s All-Defensive First Team
- Video: Marcus Smart reveals who the original LeBron James was
- Report: Orlando Magic request to interview Lakers assistant coach for vacant head coaching position
- Lakers unveil first official look at LeBron James in new No. 6 uniform
- Report: Chicago Bulls see Talen Horton-Tucker as potential ‘long-term fit’ alongside Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic
- LeBron James’ NSFW reaction to Kyrie Irving’s gruesome injury in Game 4 vs. Bucks
- Jared Dudley says Anthony Davis will take the torch from LeBron James next season
LeBron James showers Kevin Durant with praise after his monstrous Game 5 performance vs. Bucks
-
- Updated: June 15, 2021
After his Brooklyn Nets trailed big in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Kevin Durant led an inspired comeback with a classic performance.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James paid tribute to Durant’s big game.
GREATNESS!! Appreciate it while you can people! #KD
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021
The Nets came out cold in the first half, but they found themselves in the second half, thanks in large part to Durant’s exploits.
The two-time Finals MVP had 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocked shots to propel the Nets to a 114-108 win and a 3-2 series lead.
Brooklyn was without the services of Kyrie Irving, who has an ankle injury. In addition, James Harden made his return from a hamstring injury, but he clearly wasn’t himself.
Although James has continued to play at an MVP level the last few years, a few pundits, in particular Skip Bayless, feel that Durant has surpassed James as the game’s best player.
Regardless, Tuesday’s game was proof that Durant is an all-time great and a prime time performer.