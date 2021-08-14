LeBron James sends warning to his haters as he and Russell Westbrook begin to build chemistry

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was seen working out with new teammate Russell Westbrook and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy in a recent Instagram post.

It looks like James and Westbrook are already trying to get some chemistry established with the 2021-22 season in mind.

The upcoming season will be Westbrook’s first with the Lakers. He has been on a bit of a journey around the NBA over the past few years, but he seems like a great fit in L.A.

The nine-time All-Star is coming off of another fantastic season. Despite being dismissed by many fans early on in the 2020-21 campaign, Westbrook posted averages of 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.

James, on the other hand, battled through a frustrating season. When he was healthy, his results were good. He averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

Between Westbrook and James, the Lakers are going to have two legitimate triple-double threats on the roster next season. Both players will be crucial pieces for L.A. as the team looks to claim its second NBA title in a span of three seasons.