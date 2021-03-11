Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent big man Anthony Davis a beamish happy birthday message on his Instagram on Thursday.

James, 36, and Davis have a great relationship and respect each other deeply.

The pair was first formed in the summer of 2019, when the Lakers traded a bevy of players and draft compensation the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis.

The partnership was completely successful in their first year together. The Lakers won the 2020 championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Now, the dynamic duo is trying to win another championship this season.

Davis, who is currently out of action due to injury, is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest this season. James is collecting 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this year.

The Lakers 24-13 record this season.