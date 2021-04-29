- LeBron James sends strong message to haters about his and Russell Westbrook’s legacies after Lakers game vs. Wizards
LeBron James sends strong message to haters about his and Russell Westbrook’s legacies after Lakers game vs. Wizards
- Updated: April 29, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent an inspiring message of praise towards Russell Westbrook following the Lakers’ loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
Westbrook, 32, has been criticized throughout his career because he puts up big numbers but has never won a championship.
However, James showed his appreciation for Westbrook’s game after he helped the Wizards take down Los Angeles.
View this post on Instagram
Westbrook finished the game with 18 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists and is now averaging 21.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game this season.
He has been an integral part in the Wizards’ recent run, as the team has won nine of its last 10 games to climb to the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference.
At No. 10, the Wizards would be in the league’s play-in tournament to make the playoffs.
As for James, he is still out of the lineup due to an ankle injury, and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed that there is no timetable for his return.
It is very unlikely that the Lakers and Wizards would find themselves in an NBA Finals matchup, but it is clear that James admires what Westbrook is doing on the floor for his team.