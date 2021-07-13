LeBron James sends social media world into frenzy with provocative caption

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent people on social media into a frenzy with his caption of his Instagram story.

James posted a photo of himself and his wife, Savannah, in their outfits from the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Los Angeles premiere, and he seemed to be feeling himself.

LeBron on his IG Story. 🤨😂 pic.twitter.com/WFsVNC06dU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 13, 2021

The Lakers star is clearly enjoying his offseason after making it to the NBA Finals last year.

James had played in nine out of 10 NBA Finals prior to this season, so the early offseason is a much-needed rest.

James injured his ankle during the 2020-21 season and never fully returned to form. That led to the Lakers getting eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

There’s no question that James’ 91.1 million followers on Instagram will get a kick out of his captions as the offseason goes on.