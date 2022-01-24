LeBron James sends scary message about where he is offensively

Despite falling short in a second half comeback against the Miami Heat on Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he feels like he’s been in a groove offensively.

LeBron James: "I'm in one of the best zones offensively I've been in my career and I don't plan on stopping it." — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) January 24, 2022

The Lakers fell to the Heat, an Eastern Conference foe that continues to improve with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo back on the court together. Los Angeles was outscored 39-25 in the first quarter on Sunday, but it managed to storm back in the fourth quarter before ultimately coming up short.

James and the Lakers outscored Miami 55-44 in the second half. The Lakers star finished with 33 points to go along with 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. He has now scored 25 or more points in 17 games in a row.

The 17-time All-Star is averaging 29.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for Los Angeles this season. He has been a steady force for a Lakers squad that has had rough times so far in the 2021-22 season.

With Anthony Davis hopefully nearing a return from injury, the struggles might ease up a bit for the Lakers with another superstar back in the rotation. Los Angeles is back below under .500 at 23-24 after Sunday’s defeat, but it will look to make a surge once Davis returns.

The Lakers have lost four of their past six games after the loss to the Heat. Los Angeles has four games left on their current road trip, and the team will have some tough games this week.

The Brooklyn Nets await the Lakers on Tuesday, and the Philadelphia 76ers will welcome them on Thursday.