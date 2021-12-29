- LeBron James sends message to Metta Sandiford-Artest: ‘Stay ready because we may need your a-s‘
LeBron James sends message to Metta Sandiford-Artest: 'Stay ready because we may need your a-s'
- Updated: December 28, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a message for former Lakers forward Metta Sandiford-Artest after the team’s win over the Houston Rockets.
Sandiford-Artest asked James how the team will find a rhythm going forward this season since it has only had 10 practices on the year, and James answered by telling the former Laker to stay ready.
"Metta stay ready cuz we may need your ass, man." 🤣@KingJames talks with @MettaWorld37, @JamesWorthy42 & @geeter3 following his 32-point triple-double performance. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/wGvWHAhe94
— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 29, 2021
“No it’s not, Metta, you just said it,” James said. “10 practices is definitely not enough. And because of the landscape of what’s going on this year, we haven’t been able to get on the court. We had a few practices scheduled and then we had four or five guys that were put in protocols, so they got canceled.
“As we continue to get guys back, hopefully, T.A. (Trevor Ariza) is back soon and then rook AR-15 (Austin Reaves), hopefully he’s back soon, and we start getting our guys back. And then down the line A.D. (Anthony Davis) will come back. So, we’ll continue to work our habits. We’ll continue to work the chemistry out on the floor and in the film sessions. When we can get some practices, we’ve got to work that habit as well.
“Like I said, yesterday was a hell of a practice for us. We needed it, and it all came together tonight here in Houston.”
Before signing off, James added this message to Sandiford-Artest.
“Metta stay ready cuz we may need your ass, man,” James said.
James had a big game to lead the Lakers to a victory on Tuesday night. The superstar forward posted a triple-double in the game, as he finished with 32 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.
The win improved the Lakers’ record to 17-18 on the season and snapped a five-game losing streak.
James and company will look to keep things rolling their next time out when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies.